HEARTLAND FLOOD: Gov. Ricketts focused on protecting people, property through flood control

Over the last six or seven months, many impacted by the floods have been wondering: What comes next? Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said he wants to prioritize people and find a long-term flood solution.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

A view from Scott Olson's plane shows just how much water lingers.

“This water will be here in November for sure,” he said.

Some are blaming the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for lingering floodwaters, and in April, Ricketts said he planned to hold them accountable.

“As we’ve talked to the Army Corps of Engineers, they say they have seven priorities, and when you have seven priorities you don't have any priority,” Ricketts said Wednesday.

There are currently 40 levee breaches that still need to be fixed. The Corps said Wednesday they believe repairs to those breaches will not be completed until next summer.

Many like Olson also have wondered what the Corps has planned for the future.

Flood victims had a chance to hear the Army Corps plans at a meeting in Missouri Valley, Iowa, on Wednesday afternoon. The presentation included a study on what to change — and revealed that it could take up to five years to complete.

“The system capacity needs to be reassessed and re-evaluated, and that is through a study process,” Col. John Hudson of the Army Corps of Engineers said during the meeting.

Ricketts says flood control needs to be a top priority.

“Protecting people and their property have got to be the No. 1 things we do when it comes to managing the river making sure to mitigate flood control,” Ricketts said.

Also on the Corps agenda: a Missouri River committee.

“Nebraska needs to have a river commission,” Olson said. “They need people on it that know the programs. … Ricketts is doing a good job in there, but he can't do it himself.”

It's been a tough 6-7 months for people living on the Missouri River: Some lost their livelihood, their homes and their land, but Olson said the impact goes beyond that.

“This affects everyone,” he said. “The tax dollars that were lost, the revenue that will be lost — all that money hast to come back from someplace.”

For Olson, it's personal: He's lost 500 acres of land, but being in business for 57 years has forged close relationships to many others living on the river.

“It’s a sad story now,” he said.