HEARTLAND FLOOD: Gov. Ricketts comments on denial of disaster declaration

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement regarding denial of a disaster declaration for the flooding from July, 15th to September 17th from FEMA.

Sixteen counties requested additional assistance for individuals impacted by the flooding at that time. The notice of denial comes after an appeal of an earlier decision to deny a federal disaster declaration for severe storms, tornados, straight-line winds, and flooding.

“While we wish the federal government was able to fulfill our request, there is a process in place to assist counties that meet a certain threshold when FEMA denies a request,” said Governor Ricketts. “We are reviewing the assistance that can be provided to counties through that process at this time.”

According to a release, FEMA cited the impact of the event was not of the severity and magnitude that allows for a major disaster declaration.

“Local jurisdictions may be able to qualify for assistance under the state emergency declaration issued for this event period,” said Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Bryan Tuma. “NEMA staff have initiated a review of the data and will assess eligibility for reimbursement under the state program. The state program can reimburse eligible applicants with a 50 percent cost-share for the number of damages that exceed the designated threshold.”

