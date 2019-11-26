HEARTLAND FLOOD: From farms to business, ripple effects take their toll on communities

Not all the devastation from this year’s Heartland Floods has been obvious. Another part of this year’s historic flooding stands to throw a bigger blow than the water itself, forever changing the face of western Iowa’s farm country.

Silence on a road ripped up by floodwaters — a road Dave Mincer said should be bustling with farmers like him, moving their crops.

Instead, they’re pulling up weeds.

“It’s hard to disc these out,” Mincer said. “You’ve almost got pull them under to cut them off.”

When the swollen Missouri River roared onto these farmlands in March, it took out more than grain bins and roads. It also took an estimated $25 million out of Fremont County’s economy.

“I didn’t buy any fertilizer for the ground. I didn’t buy any chemical. I didn't buy any seed,” he said.

On average, a farmer in Iowa will spend about $500 planting a single acre. Multiply that by the 50,000 acres left unplanted in this county this year, and you get $25 million left in these fields.

“We’re looking at all your ag services: the fertilizer, the seed, the fuel, and all that stuff — they’re all suffering,” said Terry Graham, chairman of the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.

One of those businesses is Agrivision Equipment.

“It’s fundamental to this town,” CEO Jeremy Ostrander said. “We employ 25 to 30 people in a location like this, so just getting everything back up and running a people’s lives somewhat back to normal.”

And so much of that normalcy depends on what happens in these fields.

“The farming industry and the businesses — they rely on each other,” Graham said.

It’s a “trickle-down” impact. When a farmer doesn’t plant a crop:

That farmer doesn’t need equipment serviced by the local dealership.

That farmer doesn’t buy seed, or fertilizer, or chemicals

Those business cut spending.

Employees get laid off or have their hours cut.

There's less income to spend at other local businesses in the local economy.

Phil Kuhr, a manager of Stoner Drug, says reality hit hard when they reopened after the flooding.

“It was like opening a new business,” he said. “You’re like, ‘Somebody check that front door. Is it unlocked?' "

Not only do people have less to spend, but there are also fewer people to do the spending.

“A lot of families with kids that were living in the south part of town, they’re gone,” Kuhr said. “Everyone in the south end is gone.”

This isn’t a problem just in Hamburg.

Another major economic challenge facing this county is the loss of property tax revenue, and Bartlett, Iowa, is a great example: There are only a few property owners, at best, planning to move back here. It’s a town on the verge of being wiped off the map.

“We need inflow rather than outflow,” Graham said. “And the problem we have right now is we have a serious problem with outflow.”

With more than 100 homeowners wanting a FEMA buyout and others just up and leaving, there’s fear about the future.

“I think the impact will really, really be felt two to three years down the road,” Graham said.

In the meantime, local leaders are getting to work, knowing floodwaters could be on their way again next year.

“We’ve got to reinvent ourselves,” Graham said.

But what exactly that new beginning looks like is up in the air.

“Basically, we’re open for business for new industry and new business. That’s something we really need to focus on as a community,” Graham said.

But for many farmers, the focus remains on bringing these fields back to life.

“Just the sheer amount of work to do is going to be challenging,” Mincer said. Your normal farm work plus all the recovery work is going to be challenging.”

A challenge Mincer says he’s been built for by generations of farmers who came before him.