HEARTLAND FLOOD: Formal investigation to study collapse of Spencer Dam

Four months after the Spencer Dam was washed away by floodwaters officials are now ordering an independent investigation into what caused the dam to fail.

An onslaught of ice chunks and high water broke through the dam back in March. The water and ice destroyed homes and businesses.

Kenny Angel, who lived just east of the dam, hasn't been seen since the floods.

In a news release Monday the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources announced that the Association of State Dam Safety officials will lead the investigation.

They say the goal of the investigation is to improve the dam safety through the industry's best practices.

The investigation is expected to take six months.