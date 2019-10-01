HEARTLAND FLOOD: Flood victims heard from both presidential candidate and Mills County buyout

Flood victims are getting a chance to have their voices heard today. First at a briefing with a democratic candidate in Pottawattamie County and then a public discussion about FEMA buyouts in Mills County.

Tom Steyer wanted to learn more about flooding in Iowa, and that he did.

Steyer is relatively new to the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. He said he heard Pottawattamie County was being hit again while campaigning further east in the state.

“I was asking about the floods earlier this year across the state and they said ‘did you know just a couple days ago there was more flooding in Council Bluffs’,” said Steyer.

Fran Parr wants to bring awareness everywhere she goes.

“It has to do with the buyout. Clarification on eligibility, people want to make sure that they’ve expressed interest and are eligible, the process, and finally the timeline,” said Parr.

The County says those looking for a buyout likely won’t see payment until March of 2021.

Meanwhile up in Pottawattamie County, the Emergency Management Headquarters is keeping a close eye on the forecast, hoping rain backs off sooner rather than later.