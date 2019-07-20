HEARTLAND FLOOD: FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Rock Port

FEMA is following the path of the floodwaters south and has opened a disaster recovery center in Rock Port, Missouri.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Recovery Center Open:



University Extension, Velma Houts Building

201 East U.S. Hwy. 136

Rock Port, MO 64482

Hours: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

The mobile recovery center will move in a few days. It will also visit Andrew and Buchanan counties. Dates will be announced.

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center. Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).