HEARTLAND FLOOD: EPA recovers more than 2,200 containers

State and federal agencies reported Wednesday that they have cooperatively recovered more than 2,200 potentially hazardous containers from areas in Nebraska affected by the Heartland Flood.

Nebraska Civil Air Patrol assisted personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality to locate and collect drums, tanks, canisters, and other containers dislodged by floods in March.

The contents were tested and disposed of or recycled, as appropriate, according to a FEMA news release.

Recovery efforts started March 27.

"Persistent heavy rains and flooding means some containers remain inaccessible from land," the FEMA release states.

Anyone who notices a container affected by flooding is asked to contact their local emergency manager, or call the hotline at 1-877-253-2603.