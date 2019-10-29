HEARTLAND FLOOD: Displaced victims rush to beat wintry weather

The arrival of snowfall this year takes on a whole new meaning for those still displaced by flooding.

"The campground is going to be closing so we're hoping we'll be able to get back in . . . maybe this week,” said Vicki Williams. She and her husband Ron were working hard on Tuesday to get their home ready to move back into.

Along with their grandson have been living in an RV since March. They were able to get home for about 11 days this summer to start some cleanup, but floodwaters struck again, wiping out any chance of accessing their home.

On Tuesday, with little other choices, they crossed the water to their home; it's passable now

“We walk in and we have a mice invasion happening right now and we have a lot of cleanups to do,” said Vicki.

It was a tough decision to come back, but they say affording another place while still paying a mortgage isn't doable

“Without the levees fixed I'm sure we'll get hit over and over again until they get them fixed,” said Ron Williams. He expects to be dealing with this all over again next spring.

“No idea what we're going to do then, get in a camper again?” said Ron. “Or hopefully if the buyout process goes, if the price is right we can sell."

The Williams are one of the approximately 80 property owners in the area considering a FEMA buyout, but any potential payout isn't likely for another year and half.

Another hurdle they’re facing is getting their grandson to school. The school bus won’t pass over the road with water on it.

“We're trying to get them to come the south way in, which is exit one,” said Vicki. “But we have to wait and see if they can reroute the bus system for our grandchild to be picked up out here."

The window to sign up for a FEMA buyout is quickly closing in Pottawattamie County. Property owners have until Thursday to get their names on the list.

