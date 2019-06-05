HEARTLAND FLOOD: Demolition day nears for Green Acres Mobile Home Park

Demolition day is approaching for a community hard hit by the flood. The majority of Green Acres Mobile Home Park was destroyed by the waters in March.

The company has since been working to get it up and running again.

A Green Acres representative told 6 News they plan to start demolition some the mobile homes within the next couple of weeks. But first, they have to make sure there is no asbestos in the homes.

Flood waters started to threaten the community again last week, as heavy rainfall and the rising Missouri River pushed water into the area. The City of Bellevue was able to pump enough water out of the nearby Brown River into the Missouri River, making room for the water to escape.

According to the Green Acres representative, they are still on track to start tearing down the contaminated homes. Only about 50 of the more than 130 homes can be saved.

Samples have been pulled from the home and they are now waiting for confirmation that there is no asbestos.

Down the street from Green Acres is another mobile home park, Paradise Lakes. The City of Bellevue is planning to take over those homes and wants to start demolition as soon as possible; they say that will likely begin later this summer.