HEARTLAND FLOOD: Deadline nears to apply for SBA disaster loans

The clock is ticking toward the deadline for SBA flood disaster relief.

Officials are reminding small business owners that December 23rd is the deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury caused by the storms and flooding between March 12, 2019 and June 15, 2019.

Tanya Garfield, with the SBA said this applies to:



Small non-farm businesses

Small agricultural cooperatives

Small businesses engaged in aquaculture

Most private nonprofit organizations of any size

They can apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

“Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact," Garfield said. "Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage.”

The low-interest federal disaster loans are available in counties that include the following:

Nebraska



Douglas

Sarpy

Washington

Cass

Burt

Otoe

Dakota

Iowa



Pottawattamie

Mills

Fremont

Harrison

Cass

Carroll

Crawford

Montgomery

Shelby

Audubon

Monona

Page

The interest is 4 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

You can apply online for get more information on the SBA Loan Assistance website.

You can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email the SBA at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can call (800) 877-8339.

Completed applications should be mailed to:

U.S. Small Business Administration

