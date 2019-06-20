HEARTLAND FLOOD: Deadline approaching to register with FEMA for disaster assistance

Time is running out for flood victims who need some help in recovery. If you live in Iowa you have until July 1 to register for federal assistance.

Whether you're back in your home or it's still underwater it’s critical to get signed up now.

The reality for people hit by floodwaters for a second time is an endless campaign to get back to their homes. If the properties are not accessible, the Federal Emergency Management Agency can't get in to inspect. But officials say don't let that stop you from getting the wheels in motion.

FEMA spokesperson Deanna Frazier said, “About five percent of the homes that are registered with us are inaccessible. The survivors have gone ahead and registered.”

While some people have raised their hands for help officials say if you haven't, make sure you do.

Frazier said, “That is the key: registering. Even if your home is inaccessible."

Dave Richter owns a scrapping business in Bartlett, Iowa - one of the towns still cut off by the floodwaters. He's managed to get back to check things out but that’s something a lot of homeowners have not been able to accomplish.

Richter said, “They haven't been down there as much as I have to realize it's bad. And this second round of flooding, things actually look worse than the first round of flooding."

On Thursday Richter was cleaning up close to I-29 near Missouri Valley. He's expecting to see a lot of this once people can get back to towns farther south. He's just hoping everyone can get back before the damage can get even worse.

“I'm hoping and praying before it freezes,” he said, “because if it freezes there's going to be a lot of damage done. Like, a lot. A lot of damage that won't be repairable."

We've learned that 2,400 families in Iowa have registered for FEMA assistance since the flood hit in March. FEMA has awarded nearly $14 million in aid to date.