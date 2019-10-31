HEARTLAND FLOOD: Dam maintenance in question as water rises

Herman, Nebraska has a problem with an aging dam that needs work. Who is responsible for that is unresolved.

The dam was built on private land but it serves a very public purpose.

Landowner Janet Loftis said, “We felt obligated to kind of protect the town of Herman."

Heavy rain runoff from surrounding hills hits the dam and gradually released down Herman Creek that runs past a school and the town.

Ann Loftis said, "It's supposed to be a dry dam. There's not supposed to be water in it."

Ann can only guess that a pipe at the dam base is partially plugged.

Helping Herman 13 years ago, Washington County opened the dam pipe but the highway superintendent says "Just because we worked on it doesn't make it ours."

Janet Loftis said, “Nobody has got the money to do it is the bottom line." And she added, “We're not responsible for it."

Nor is the Papio Natural Resources District but the NRD can help with a game plan to improve the dam.

NRD Director John Winkler said, “The county or the Village of Herman will have to contact the NRD formally and just say, ‘hey we need help with this structure,’ and then we can start a process to try and do that."

A 1952 edition of the Enterprise paper tells how the city of Herman, Washington County supervisors and some landowners built the dam but the county claims no signed agreement can be found on who maintains it.

Ann Loftis says responsibility needs to be settled before another rainy spring.

“A 70-year-old dam, I won't want to gamble on when it's going to not hold and having this much water in it is not a good thing."

We're told the Village of Herman will hold a meeting next week to discuss what to do about maintenance of the dam. That’s scheduled for November 5th and 7 p.m. Washington County officials are expected to attend. The NRD and governor’s office have also been contacted.