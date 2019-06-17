HEARTLAND FLOOD: Critical access to Plattsmouth Bridge nearly restored

For months, bridges connecting Iowa and Nebraska have been cut off by flood waters causing major detours for commuters. Some relief may be just a couple of days away.

Lambert Avenue is the road leading to the Plattsmouth Bridge that spans the Missouri River linking to two states and the hope is to have that connection restored by midweek.

Repairs on one stretch of road should clear the way for commuters in need of the Plattsmouth Bridge.

Mills County Engineer Cory Gaston said, “We've been working to fix our shoulder erosion. That was the majority of our damages for a three mile stretch. We had significant should loss, especially along the southern side of the roadway."

A little more than a week ago, Lambert Avenue was in rough shape. A second round of flooding caused more damage than the initial onslaught of water.

Gaston said, “We have significantly more shoulder loss, more shoulder rock loss, and some pavement damage."

The Plattsmouth Bridge is one of a few bridges in the area commuters rely on. With no sign of the others opening anytime soon, this one is key.

“Once we can get the bridge open it will help a lot of people going back and forth for their commutes."

One business has set up a temporary shop on the Nebraska side of the river to help serve customers. It's also helping employees avoid a two hour, detoured commute.

Agrivision Equipment’s Ashley Hendrix said, "They’re having to drive all the way around using I-80 and interstate 29 to get to work. And we also have several customers who have been impacted as they try to get their spring planting done. They're having to drive around to get parts."

For the people commuting between the two states any sign of one of the bridges reopening is good news.

Mills County engineers say they are on track to have the road open by Wednesday as long as the weather cooperates. Any rain could potentially delay their work.