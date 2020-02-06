HEARTLAND FLOOD: Crews closing massive breach along Missouri River

Crews are working around the clock to get final fixes made to a major breach along the Missouri River. On Thursday, 6 News got an up-close look at the action happening at the levee.

They're closing in on what started as a 2,500-foot gash in a levee just south of Hamburg, ripped open by the Heartland Flood last year.

“We're running day and night so it's double the employees so you're looking at 160 people," said Darin Hendrickson, a subcontractor helping to lead the way.

Eighty pieces of equipment are at work, some digging up nearby sand for others to dump into the breach. They're piling in enough sand to fill more than seven Olympic-sized swimming pools every day.

And that's only a part of this production.

“That doesn’t count the sheet piling guys,” Hendrickson said. “They're running just during the days but they've got several thousand feet of sheet piling to put in."

Wall-like sheets of steel are being rammed deep into the levee as added protection. It's all part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers efforts to get the levee south of Hamburg and one further south closed before spring.

“For the next month, we've got two big items that we're planning to have completed,” said Jeff Bolkhen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “That would be the remaining breaches on the L575 and L550 levee systems.”

The goal is to get the fixes done by March 1, while also keeping everyone safe.

“Exhaustion... Everybody's running seven days a week, 12-hour days. So everyone's putting in 84 hours a week,” Hendrickson said. "It's nonstop.

Most of the workers are farmers from the area; their livelihood's riding on the levees holding.

“If we have a Spring like last year, we will have flooding again. So we're trying to be prepared,” said David Mincer, one of the farmers working along the levee.

Hendrickson said he's hopeful the worst is behind them, but its cautious optimism.

“We are under a lot of threat still,” he said. “We could still be flooding-fighting this next Spring. I don't want to underestimate it either."

The latest information from the Corps of Engineers is that it will be one of the biggest spring runoff seasons on record, but it's half the amount of runoff that ended up coming down last spring.