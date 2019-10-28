HEARTLAND FLOOD: Crews breach Honey Creek levee to avoid frozen standing water

As temperatures begin to drop, work crews in flood-stricken areas are working on ways to make sure standing water isn’t freezing where it’s not supposed to.

Last week crews cut into the Honey Creek levee to get the standing water east of Interstate-29 moving through.

According to locals, it’s working. The water has gone down about three feet, clearing county roads and exposing farmland that has been underwater since March.

Water still covers the land west of the interstate, but it is slowly flowing back towards the river through the breached levee as river levels begin to drop.

