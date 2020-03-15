HEARTLAND FLOOD: Corps says majority of Missouri River Levee System restored

Officials say most of the Missouri River Levee System has been restored following massive flooding a year ago that devastated levees in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, that the Honey Creek levee — a major levee that held during flooding in March — has breached and was advising nearby residents to be prepared to leave their homes. (Tara Campbell / WOWT)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the fix saying while there's still much work to be done throughout the region, crews had closed 24 breaches along with the main river system.

We're told they spent more than 4 hundred million to date on the work.

Officials say nearly 4.73 million cubic yards of sand had to be moved in the effort, equal to two empire state buildings.

