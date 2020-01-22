HEARTLAND FLOOD: Corps completes breach closure on the right bank of the Platte River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District has completed the initial breach repair along the right bank of the Platte River with the Missouri River.

Due to the flooding in March, this 300-foot breach caused for the Platte River to establish a new channel to the Missouri River. The fix, will redirect the water and allow for more repairs to be done to the area.

According to a release, redirecting the water back to its original stream is crucial to keeping an efficient river system. The repairs include reconstructing the bank as well as adding preemptive measures to avoid this issue in the future.

“While the team remains focused on repairing the levee systems damaged by the 2019 flooding, projects such as this one are also critical components to fully restoring the Missouri River System. Having this initial closure complete will allow the team to fully repair the damaged river bank and stop flows from impacting infrastructure in this area,” said Corina Zhang, USACE Resident Engineer for the Platte River Bank Repair Project.

