HEARTLAND FLOOD: Caution urged as next round of water due from the north

Emergency officials say we’re in uncharted territory as more water is on the verge of release from Gavins Point Dam this weekend. They say the impact it will have is unpredictable.

Waters are already rising in Mills County where the water damage this spring has already been historic.

Highway 34 has been closed just west of I-29. It’s one of a number of road closures that have happened over the past few days as the floodwaters have crept back into Mills County.

We spoke with the Emergency Management team Friday and they said it’s hard to predict what the weekend will bring.

More closures last night included the Plattsmouth Bridge connecting Mills County, Iowa with Cass County, Nebraska.

Gavins Point is set to start releasing more water Saturday. Officials say it could take a couple of days to feel the full impact but with levees yet to be fully repaired authorities are urging people to stay informed, evacuate where it's been recommended and stay off closed roads.

Larry Hurst, the Director of Mills County Emergency Management, said, “Not knowing the integrity of these levees we have remaining, so much water saturation that we could have in the middle of the night another portion fails and more water starts to come in.”

The emphasis is on safety given the unpredictability of what’s ahead.

Unpredictability has become a way of life for Paula and Scott Guastello.

Paula lives for providing care to her horses. She has three of them and floodwaters are making live hard for all.

She said, "It was really painful at first kind of realizing, you know, I'd always wanted to have my horses at home. It's basically been my whole life. I basically lived at the barn anyway."

So Paula and her husband Scott went for it. They bought their dream home, a place for Paula's older horse, Stanley, to be comfortable and close.

Four months later, home was swallowed by the flood.

“We finally made this enormous investment to have him longer.”

They evacuated in March, returned in April, started to rebuild and were then forced out again this week.

Hurst said, "The river has to get to around 21 feet, or somewhere in there in this area, so it can get drainage and they can open their gates and get the groundwater out. So this water is going to be with us for a while unless something remarkable happens up north."

With so much up in the air there is one thing that remains certain for Paula: "I just want to have my horses back home. Have them with me all the time and know they're getting everything they need."