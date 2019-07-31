HEARTLAND FLOOD: Highway 275 bridge over Elkhorn River reopens

Closed after floodwaters detached it in March, the Highway 275 bridge over the Elkhorn River was re-opened Wednesday after a full reconstruction was completed.

Both lanes to the bridge, located near the Highway 92 junction, had been closed for 139 days as a result of flood damage. Repairs cost $3.5 million, according to a release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Flagging operations will continue during daylight hours for up to three weeks, NDOT District Two Engineer Tim Weander said in a release.

The original bridge was 80 feet long with a single span; the new structure is 210 feet long with a 3-span bridge, according to NDOT.