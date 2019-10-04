HEARTLAND FLOOD: Bridge on detour keeps posing clearance problem

A half year of flooding has intermittently shut down parts of Interstate 29 and one consequence of that has been the funneling of traffic onto a two-lane county road where a bridge too low crosses paths with some trucks too high.

Old Lincoln Highway Bridge is too low for flood-detoured semi traffic

Old Lincoln Highway is the only logical detour to places like Logan, Missouri Valley or Modale and that has set up collision courses with increasingly familiar results.

Some of the big rigs have been forced to turn around while other drivers have mismanaged the math outlined on the 12’ 5” clearance sign and the trucks keep coming.

Harrison County Engineer Steven Struble said, “They can’t stop it. We can’t stop it, as much as we try.”

Struble said the responsibility for the rail bridge belongs to Canadian National Railway and there is no solution pending.

“There is no way we can convince them to raise the tunnel or raise the entire track,” he said. “That is out of our control.”

Struble said they've talked about it but it would be a big expense and there’s another math problem. He said 20,000 vehicles travel I-29 each day. Only 1,000 would travel Old Lincoln Highway in the pre-flood days, “but when you get 10 percent of 20,000 a day, that is still double on what we have on that road. It isn't designed for that.”

As for the bridge, it's tough but it's taken a beating. Canadian National says the span is still structurally sound. They do want to get in and fix the beams but the flooding has delayed that project.

Struble said, “They have been trying to get in to repair the beams ever since last March when the first trucks hit it.”

For the time being, too high continues to cross paths with too low.

I-29 is still partially shut down closed but water is receding. 6 news has been in contact with the Iowa Department of Transportation. They tell us that they anticipate opening very soon.