HEARTLAND FLOOD: Breached levee near Bartlett has been repaired

A major problem area in the heartland flood has been near Bartlett, Iowa but the levee breached along the Missouri River has been repaired.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced the completion of the breach closure.

The Corps' Omaha District Readiness Branch Chief says the closure brings them one step closer to the restoration of a flood risk reduction system on the Missouri.

According to the Corps, there are more than 500 miles of levees that have experienced significant flood damage since the heartland flood.

Due to the magnitude of damage along these levees repair of the levee system efforts will take an extended period of time to complete.