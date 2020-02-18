HEARTLAND FLOOD: As Iowa dishes out recovery funds, Council Bluffs victims shorted

Iowa homeowners who were counting on being bought out once relief money started flowing were in limbo Tuesday after being left out of the state's latest injection of flood-recovery funding.

“I’m surprised that they didn't because this area floods so much,” said Kevin Holm.

The homes in this neighborhood -- not too far from the Missouri River -- are protected by a levee, but when heavy rain hits at the wrong time the water can back up quickly.

“When the river level is high we can't gravity-flow our storm system out into the river, so it has to be pumped over the levee,” said Council Bluffs Mayor, Matt Walsh.

And that pumping is proving impossible to keep up with, forcing the city to come up with a different solution

“Long-term plan was to buy those homes out and create a detention area down there,” said Walsh.

The idea is to tear down homes to make way for ta sort of reservoir to store excess water.

“We could let that fill up in that area and then pump it over time over time and resolve the problem of street flooding,” explained Walsh.

But the cost is steep ---- the city asking the state for nearly $10 million

to buyout about 30 homes in about a four-block radius west of I-29, as well as another 40 flood-prone properties further north.

“We had great hopes that we would get money from this flood mitigation program and money appropriated by the legislature,” said Walsh.

But when the state divvied up $21 million dollars in funding last week only about $340 thousand came their way. It’s enough to buy out a few properties; leaving people like Kevin Holm waiting.

“It’s just a very difficult situation right now,” said Holm. “Not knowing what's going to happen."

The city isn’t giving up on finding funding for the buyouts. They are now working to tap into some leftover federal funds.