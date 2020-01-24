HEARTLAND FLOOD: $3 million in buyouts heading to Pacific Junction

An unexpected call from the Iowa governor's office is offering one flood-stricken town some much-needed hope: A little more than $3 million is on its way to Pacific Junction to help it hold onto some of its dwindling property.

Pacific Junction Mayor Andy Young is one of about 30 homeowners planning to stay in the town; the rest are on the list for a FEMA buyout. Something that’s been of great concern to the mayor.

Back in May, the mayor said: “As a city, we can't afford to have 30 or 40 parks inside our city limits and survive, and that's what FEMA would do."

That number has grown to about 140 properties up for FEMA’s grab, but the state's funding is about to change all that.

“It will let us go into the FEMA mitigation, flood buyouts, and take properties off that list," Young said.

The town will now be able to buy some of the properties; homes could be built on them rather than having them turn into empty space.

“It keeps us from having another 15 or 20 parks in town,” the mayor said.

Saving 15 to 20 properties may not sound like a lot, but in a town of only about 180 homes it matters.

“It helps take some of the sting away,” Young said.

The mayor requested funds from the state last year to help buyout some of the homes, but it was denied.

For people like Bob Stewart, the hope is the funds will help bring some of his neighbors back to the town. He’s lived in the town his entire life, and is still working to repair his home.

“Just the last month I’ve kind of made up my mind that I really want to come back,” Stewart said."I'm going to be okay myself, but I hope it helps other people."

The mayor said they're likely still about three years away from rebuilding on any of the properties they buyout; there's still many steps to take, including tearing the homes down.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office says more flood funding announcements are on the way next week.