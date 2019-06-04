HEARTLAND FLOOD: Santa Lucia Festival forced to relocate

The rising Missouri River at Omaha has forced organizers to relocate the Santa Lucia Festival for the second time in eight years.

The 95th Annual festival will be held in the large parking lots west of the Lewis and Clark Landing.

Organizers tell 6 News the City of Omaha told the committee president that it is possible the flood gates would have to be closed at any point during the week.

Opening night is Thursday, June 6th.

Organizers said the festival will not have to downsize any of its celebrations.

