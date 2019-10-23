Guy at Tool concert asks Eddie Van Halen to take his picture; he has no idea who it is

A fan at Tool concert this week didn’t seem to know who he was talking to when he asked Eddie Van Halen to take his picture after a show.

But the Grammy-winning guitarist was happy to oblige, snapping a photo while his son Wolfgang did the same to catch the moment.

“A guy asked my dad if he could take a picture of him with the stage behind him, having no idea who he just asked, and that was my favorite moment from the #Tool show last night,” the younger Van Halen posted on Instagram Tuesday.

And to be fair, at 64, the elder Van Halen is less recognizable than he was at the height of his career in the 1980s.

The Instagram shot was snapped at Monday’s Tool concert at the Staples Centers in LA.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.