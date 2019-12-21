Gunman steals pills from metro pharmacy

An armed robber is on the run after stealing what police describe as a large number of pills from a metro pharmacy Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Kohl's Pharmacy at 50th and Dodge around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses said a man had come into the store, pulled a handgun from the pocket of his jacket and demanded pills. He took the drugs and left the store on foot.

The robber was described as being 6'2" tall with a thin build. He wore a dark-colored jacket, dark baggy pants, gloves, white shoes sunglasses and a brown curly wig.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP. Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest in a crime in which a firearm is recovered is eligible for an enhanced reward of $1,000.