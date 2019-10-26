Gunman robs gas station at 60th and Center Street

Police are looking for a man with a gun and the money that used to belong to the Bucky's gas station at 60th and Center.

Officers were called there around 1 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a robbery.

Witnesses said the robber came in, pulled a handgun and demanded cash from the register. He took an undetermined amount of money, got into a waiting silver sedan and left the scene.

The crook was in his mid-20s; wearing a white hoodie; dark jeans; white tennis shoes and black gloves.

If you have information on the incident contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

Anyone providing tips that lead to an arrest for a crime in which a handgun is recovered is eligible for a reward of $1,000.