Gunman robs Council Bluffs convenience store

Council Bluffs Police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store near 9th Avenue and South Main Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the FasMart shortly before 10 p.m. Witnesses told them that a man with a gun came in demanding money. He left on foot heading south on Main Street.

Police said the robber was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark sweatpants. The sweatpants had a red vertical stripe on the outside of each leg and a red waistband tie.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP.