Police are looking for an armed robber who held up a metro restaurant and forced an employee into a freezer.

Officers were called to Sgt. Peffer's on Saddle Creek Road around 7:15 a.m. Monday

An employee said a man wearing all black clothing came in, showed a gun and demanded money.

The robber took cash and then forced the employee into the freezer before leaving.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.