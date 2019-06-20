Gunfire draws attention to problems linked to homeless camp

Omaha Police are looking for a gunman who shot a man near a homeless camp Thursday morning.

The shooting did not surprise people who live in the 18th and Charles area. They say problems with the homeless there have been growing.

Some people who live in the area won’t let their kids play in the park. They believe it’s too risky.

Neighbors say since the homeless have taken over the park near 18th and Charles. All of the playground equipment sits idle. Homeless people come and go all day long and leave trash everywhere.

Lachar Perkins lives nearby and said, “They camp out over here. They pitch tents. They start fires in the park.”

On Thursday the situation escalated. Police were called to the homeless camp. They said two homeless men were arguing over a place to stay. The argument turned physical. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other.

Perkins said she’s not surprised. “When you have people who have nothing to do, violence follows them.”

Neighbors say the homeless camp has been there for a long time. Others who hang out in the area believe the shooting will call attention to the situation there.

Korah Green said, “Hopefully it will be a call for help out here not just enforcing trying to arrest people but try to get the people help that they need so they won’t have to be out here.”

Police are still looking for the gunman. They say the victim is expected to recover.