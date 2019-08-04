Gunfire critically injures Lincoln man

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting outside a Capital City apartment early Sunday morning.
Authorities were called to 14th and E streets shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Kopsa said a call came in about a person who had been shot.
Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police are working on identifying a suspect but they say this appears to have been a targeted assault and there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the general public
Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 402 441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.