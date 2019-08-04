Gunfire critically injures Lincoln man

A Lincoln man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting outside a Capital City apartment early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to 14th and E streets shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Kopsa said a call came in about a person who had been shot.

Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are working on identifying a suspect but they say this appears to have been a targeted assault and there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the general public

Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 402 441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.