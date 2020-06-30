Group stages sit-in at Mayor Stothert's office

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies escorted city employees out of Mayor Jean Stothert's office Tuesday afternoon as a group of people sat in protest outside the office door.

The group is called Progressive Black Led Allied Coalition (ProBLAC) and their goal is to get justice for all, according to a release.

The group has announced that they refuse to leave willingly until their demands are met.

"ProBLAC is a black woman led formation dedicated to building shared power for all people in Omaha," according to a release from the group. "We are not an organization; we are a lived idea because ideas are bulletproof."

The group also provided a list of demands. Those demands include:



The immediate arrest of Jake Gardner, who was released from police custody after the killing of James Scurlock on May 30, 2020, during a protest.

All charges dropped for protestors who violated curfew last month.

The release also states that the group will return to the Mayor's office all month long leading to the July 21 budget proposal.

Stothert's office said meetings with the mayor are by appointment only, and that her calendar may not be able to accommodate the request for up to 45 days, depending on the volume of requests.

"Two weeks would be a pretty fast turnaround," a spokeswoman from the mayor's office said in an email response.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.