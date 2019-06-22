Group raising autism awareness with bold green public presence

A group raising awareness of autism hit streets the streets of Omaha Saturday – going green for the cause.

A street corner served as the start of a much bigger movement.

Bill York has dedicated his career to autism awareness. He said it all started in 2016 when the cause picked him. York was campaigning for the presidential election when he met a family from Lincoln that was driving a van.



After meeting them, York knew this was a cause that could motivate a career. That family gifted him the van as he works his way toward California where he is hosting an autism awareness flash mob.

On Saturday, his birthday, he was going green for autism and rallying local support for the cause he said it’s bigger than just him.

“This is something I've been working on and I'm passionate about. It's one of the few things I get really excited about. I can't go to the gas station in the van without people running up to take pictures. It just feels really good and I want to build on that energy and keep that going. We need more of that in this world."

York said you can spot him and the van in the area and he would love for you to say hi and take a photo with it.

He said he's excited to be playing a small part in a global issue.

