Group makes final push to stall 14th and Warlick roundabout

The group Sensible Streets will try and delay the 14th and Warlick project by looking to get 8,500 signatures from Lincoln voters.

It also said there are more important projects to do before the roundabout including the South Beltway project.

"We've heard from a significant number of people questioning why the city is spending so much money on a project with an untested design," Sensible Streets of Lincoln spokesperson Peter Katt said.

This group said the south belway project does not bring up all the costs it will need from taxpayers.

"The timing of this is to make sure the Sensible Streets is looking not at particular timing or the politics, it's what's best for Lincoln," Katt said.

The group plans to have this on the next ballot. Bids for the roundabout are due Dec. 6. South Beltway bids are due by Dec. 12.