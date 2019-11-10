Group helps homeless veteran population

According to the national coalition for homeless veterans, there are more than 40-thousand homeless veterans in the United States.

Jerome Richard with the Military Service Center at Bellevue University believes it's on us to help them.

"I think it's a community responsibility not so much as a government responsibility to welcome them back and help them in their transition," Richard said.

That feeling of purpose has led Richard to act. For the past four years, he and others at the Military Service Center have been filling backpacks with essentials.

"This time of year especially with changing of the weather going into the winter season so we collect a lot of gloves, hat scarves, things of that nature," Richard said.

This year they had to fill fewer backpacks then years past, which is a good sign. In the last couple of weeks, they filled 56 backpacks. 60 for men and five for women.

"One of our main missions is to serve the veteran population and the men and women serving at Offutt air force base and we continue to serve that every day and meet up to that challenge," Richard said.

Gear like hats and gloves can be life-saving when someone is exposed to extreme winter weather.

These efforts are made possible by donations from the wounded warrior project and people like us.

The backpacks are already full and ready t be handed out on Monday, but donations are still welcome.

"Right now we have met our goal and had a great year but what we are kind of hoping for is to go one step above and get a blanket for each of the veterans," Richard said.