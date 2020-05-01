Group: Funds meant for chicken conservation misused

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Environmentalists are questioning spending by wildlife managers who oversee a conservation effort for the lesser prairie chicken after money was used on a building and salaries rather than on projects to help the bird.

Once listed as a threatened species, the chicken’s habitat spans parts of five states - including a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin.

The Center for Biological Diversity has been pushing for federal protections for the species and pointed to an audit of the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that was recently made public.

The association says it's taking steps to improve oversight and management of the conservation program.