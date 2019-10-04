Groundbreaking to launch Google data center in Papillion

Tech giant Google puts the shovel to the earth Friday in the ceremonial groundbreaking for its Papillion Data Center - a $600 million boost to the state's economy.

Plans for the Papillion facility in Sarpy County were unmasked in February as part of the company's "$13 billion in investments throughout 2019 in data centers and offices across the U.S., with major expansions in 14 states."

Attendees for the official 10 a.m. groundbreaking include Governor Pete Ricketts, Congressman Don Bacon, Papillion Mayor David Black and officials representing Sarpy County, Omaha Public Power District, the Greater Omaha Chamber and Google representatives.

The data center will be built on a 275-acre site on the west side of Papillion. Data centers for Facebook and Travelers Insurance will be among its future neighbors.

Officials have said at least 30 people will work at the Google facility once it's completed over the next 18 to 24 months.

Google also has data centers in Council Bluffs.