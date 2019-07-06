Grief counselors made available to students after tragic crash

Otte Middle School in Blair opened its doors Saturday to students who needed to speak to grief counselors in the aftermath of a traffic accident that took the life of a 14-year-old girl and injured five other teens.

Heidy Martinez was killed in the crash on County Road 18 west of County Road 23 at 10:30 Friday morning. Two other girls and two boys, ages 13 and 14, were injured.

Blair School Superintendent Randall Gilson told 6 News Saturday that the district wants students to know they are here for them to help them through the tough times.

"It's terrible to see our Blair school community, our family, I mean we are a close-knit community," Gilson said. "We're a close-knit school district, it's just hard to see the kids suffering right now."

A handful of cars occupied the school parking lot. Gilson tells 6 News they have reached out to Heidy's family.

"We've talked to her father, Jose. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Martinez family," Gilson said. "I can't imagine what they're going through right now."

Heidy is remembered by Superintendent Gilson as a high-achieving academic student and a member of the Otte Middle School band.

"She was very involved in the Otte Middle School Band. She was very well liked by her friends," Gilson said with a smile. "Always had a smile on her face. She'll be forever missed."

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office a 14-year-old driver lost control of a Chevy SUV, it entered a cornfield and rolled. Heidy was a passenger in the vehicle.

The names of the other teens involved in the accident were not immediately released.

"The other students that survived the crash, they're doing real well," Gilson said. "So again, our thoughts and prayers are with their families. They've been through a terrible tragedy but we're thankful they're okay."

No funeral date and no plans to make a permanent memorial for Heidy at the school have been made yet.