The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office along with rescue personnel from Gretna Fire responded to Tradewell Pallet in Gretna Tuesday.

Crews located a 39-year-old woman upon arrival who had gotten caught and partially pulled into a pallet grinder. She had been working at the facility during the accident, according to the release.

The female was flown to UNMC in critical condition and OSHA was notified and are investigating the incident.