Gretna community holds balloon release on anniversary of deadly crash

On the 1 year anniversary of the car crash that killed four Gretna High School students, the community came together for a balloon release outside The Water's Edge Church in Gretna.

Greta community released balloons on the anniversary of a deadly crash

Friends and classmates wore shirts with Alexandria Minardi, Addisyn Pfeifer, Kloe Odermatt, and Abigail Barth's names on them. Others wore shirts that said Gretna Strong and had the girls' faces on them.

The crowd released the balloons, some of which had hand-written messages to the 4 friends.

Friends of the Pfeifer family, who attended the balloon launch, say it was important to show their support to the families.

"Just to celebrate the memory of Addisyn and really all 4 of the girls and carry on that memory," said family friend Angela Goodall.

"To show our support. We love Addisyn. It's important to us," said family friend Ashley Calabretto.

The two were happy to see so many people come together to keep the girls' memories alive.

"It''s sad that this is how we have to get together but it's amazing to have the community support," said Goodall.

"The community has been awesome for the families and it's just been a great outpouring of support and help," said Calabretto.

As for the case, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Department says the case is still active. According to authorities, the girls were drinking the night of the crash and they're still looking for the person who supplied them with alcohol.

Chief Deputy Greg London says the last solid lead they got was from January of 2020. He says they've investigated 100 leads, served several search warrants, and conducted dozens of interviews but they need someone with valuable, first-hand information to call the police in order to move the case forward.