Grenade found, rendered safe

The Omaha bomb squad was called to a neighborhood Monday night to render several suspicious devices safe. One of the items turned out to be a grenade.

A man cleaning out a garage near 34th and King Street found the devices and called police.

A police lieutenant Tweeted a picture of the device and explained that the grenade was found wedged near the engine of an abandoned tractor. It was clear that it was unsafe to remove so the bomb squad took care of it.

Police made sure neighbors were in a safe location before a loud explosion was heard which indicated the grenade was rendered safe.

A second item was also taken care of but it was later determined that it was not active.