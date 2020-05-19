Greater Omaha Chamber to use new task force to help businesses recover from pandemic

The Greater Omaha Chamber has announced a new task force to look at the region's recovery efforts in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are now two initiatives that will be in place to help as businesses begin to reopen in the metro.

The first initiative is called Thrive 2020 and is led by business leaders helping other small and medium-sized businesses with economic growth and navigating through the reopening process.

The second initiative is called We Rise - the goal is to outline safety guidelines to help as employees return to work.

"What's presented is a three-stage approach to reopening. And we are still in the very beginning stages. And so safety and information have to remain a priority in this process,” said Carmen Tapio, President of North End Teleservices.

Leaders with the new task force say they want business owners and employees to feel safe when it's time to return to work.

