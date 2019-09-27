Gravel in high demand after flood

While the heartland flood has destroyed farmland, people’s livelihoods, and spirits—one particular business is staying busy, but can they keep up with demand?

Floodwaters are tearing up Darren West’s gravel road, the lifeline to his home.

“That’s the only way down there like I said if we, hopefully, it didn’t wash out that bad, if it is it’s going to be tough,” said West.

West hasn’t been able to live in his home for 6 months because it’s an island.

There are 40 miles worth of flooded road and that’s a lot of gravel.

“Yes, it’s very hard to get a hold of gravel. The stuff that’s not here is already claimed. The stuff that’s coming in is going to the state, the country, and everything else,” said West.

At The Crescent Rock Quarry, we spotted trucks going in and out, staying very busy mining crushed rock. A representative told 6 News that they are busier than usual. It’s because of all the demand.

Sumac Road in Honey Creek, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management tells 6 News that 2.5 miles of it are flooded.

