An Omaha woman who accepted a plea agreement in the death of her great-granddaughter has now been sentenced.

Judge peter Bataillon sentenced Sandra Laravie to 24 months of probation.

She pleads guilty to attempted negligent child abuse resulting in death.

The tragedy happened in August of 2018. Laravie says she left the four-month-old girl alone in the bath briefly. When she came back, the infant was under the water.

First responders were unable to save her.