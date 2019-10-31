Grandfather builds haunted house in memory of grandson

Many associate Halloween with a sugar or adrenaline rush, but one Omaha man loves this day for a reason you might not expect.

"My grandson Skyler who was killed when he was 17 years old," Creator Jerry Mincey said.

Skyler was shot Memorial Day weekend 2013. His death in Tennessee was ruled an accident.

Mincey has been building haunted houses for 28 years, for about half of those, Skyler was always right there with him.

"Skyler was 17, he had a big heart everybody loved him. He was a great kid. He got along with everyone," Mincey said.

Halloween was their thing. So when Skyler died, it became a labor of love.

The memories of the time he spent with his grandson is just a part of Mincey's Halloween tradition. For the past several years now, the entrance fee had been donations.

"You can throw in a penny, you can throw in a million dollars, it doesn't matter," Mincey said.

The change you can spare ends up at Skyler's high school in Tennessee where he was a wrestler. Each year he raises about a thousand dollars to be given to a wrestler who embodied Skyler's characteristics.

"I believe last year they gave out two or three scholarships and they have two tournaments a year in honor of him also," Mincey said.

Mincey builds the haunted house every year knowing Skyler can't enjoy it with him. So now he builds it for the other kids.

It's a was Mincey can make sure families are getting a few extra minutes of memories abd in their lives together.