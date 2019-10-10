Governor backs Iowa HR leader, says résumé error was minor

Gov. Kim Reynolds is backing the new leader of Iowa's human resources agency, saying he made an honest error when he misstated what his department does on his résumé.

Reynolds told reporters Thursday that "people make mistakes," and that Department of Administrative Services Director Jim Kurtenbach was human.

Reynolds appointed Kurtenbach in June to lead the department that manages human resources, buildings and other functions for the executive branch. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Kurtenbach is working on the side as a paid expert witness for an Ames family that is seeking millions of dollars from neighbors whose opposition they blame for delaying their plan to build a campground and events venue.

Kurtenbach submitted his résumé to the court last week that claimed the department he leads is the "primary entity charged in the Code of Iowa with representing the State in legal matters," which isn't true.