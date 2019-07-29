Governor and La Vista mayor cross swords over proposed restaurant tax

Talk of a proposed restaurant tax on La Vista's municipal menu has set the table for a beef between the city and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. The governor is crying foul and the mayor is doing the same.

Mayor Doug Kindig says he's upset that the governor tweeted out his opposition to the restaurant tax instead of just calling him directly.

On twitter Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts said he was urging the La Vista City Council to vote no to the tax saying it was a bad for families and bad for businesses.

This proposed tax would add an extra 1.5 percent onto your bill at restaurants and places that sell beverages. So let's say you went out to eat and your bill was $50. This tax would add 75 cents bringing the total to $50.75.

Mayor Kindig says this would bring in up to $700,000 annually for the city. What he wasn't expecting was the governor’s outright opposition.

Kindig said, “You know I was disappointed he didn't contact me directly. I thought we had the type of relationship that he would do that. I have a call into the governor and I'll have that conversation and maybe have more comments after that."

As of Monday afternoon, Kindig hadn’t heard back from Governor Ricketts.

Kindig said if the governor has time to tweet, he should have time to give him a call back.

Mayor Kindig is asking all residents to come and voice their opinions whether they're for or against at a public meeting on August 20th.

He said money raised from the tax would go a long way in helping the city’s 84th Street project and to maintain services people living there already use.