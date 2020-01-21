Governor Rickett's promotes healthy living during Governor's walk

Governor Pete Ricketts led a 20-minute walk following a press conference at the Nebraska State Capitol Tuesday to encourage Nebraskans to exercise.

“Regular physical activity is one of the keys to living the Good Life,” said Governor Ricketts. “I encourage all Nebraskans to pursue active lifestyles and healthy living for themselves and their families. Susanne and I also encourage Nebraskans to sign up for the Livewell Challenge, which can help you track your progress throughout the year.”

Eating healthy, walking regularly, and taking advantage of accountability programs were a few of things Ricketts touched on his press conference before the walk. According to release, it’s all part of a push to get Nebraskans to lead healthier lifestyles.

Nebraska Sports Council executive director Dave Mlnarik says that 6,900 Nebraskan’s are enrolled in the LiveWell challenge. LiveWell is a free tracking website that rewards milestones completed in a wellness journey, according to the release.

At the conference, participation in a February challenge was promoted where those who log at least 30-miles could be eligible for a prize.

The Sports Council also hosts the Cornhusker State Games as part of its mission to promote healthy and active lifestyles.

