Governor Ricketts proclaims day of prayer to end abortion

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts posted to Facebook Wednesday proclaiming a statewide prayer to be held on January 22, 2020, to end abortion.

His post reads that over 50 million children have been killed by abortion in the U.S. since the Supreme Court issued the Roe v. Wade decision.

The Roe v. Wade decision is described as the constitutional right to access safe, legal abortion, according to Planned Parenthood.

Rickett's proclamation reads, "Nebraska state law states that it is 'the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible...';"