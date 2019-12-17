Governor Ricketts honors flood heroes for efforts in March flooding

As floodwaters rose across Nebraska earlier this year, Nebraskans stepped up.

Those honored by Governor Ricketts for being a flood hero were given commemorative plaques.

They helped man helicopters and boats, putting their own lives at risk to help others.

Tuesday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts honored those Nebraskans, calling them Flood Heroes.

"Through the destruction they showed what it really means to be Nebraskan," Ricketts said.

They took the stage one by one, first responders, volunteers and every day citizens.

Staff Sgt. Lawrence Lind, with the Nebraska National Guard was a flight medic on a Blackhawk helicopter during the flooding.

He and his crew saved hundreds off rooftops and from flooded homes.

"It was terrible weather conditions," Lind said. "They've said it was worse than combat and I'd say that's pretty true."

Another honoree, Matt Gentrep is a volunteer firefighter in Nickerson, Nebraska, which is north of Fremont.

He said he was nearly swept away by floodwaters himself while performing water rescues.

"I was thrown from the boat, and my guys pulled me back in," he said.

But he kept going.

"We were able to successfully rescue the family we were going after," Gentrep said.

Both said stories like these, people like these are what make Nebraska, Nebraska.

"I'm always so proud to be from here," Lind said.

Governor Ricketts received nominations for flood heroes by getting letters and hearing stories from Nebraskans all across the state.

To share your story, email pete.ricketts@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-2244.